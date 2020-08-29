IMD upgrades rain warning to orange alert, heavy showers likely for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad

The weather bureau said the city and suburbs could witness moderate to heavy rain with the possibility of very heavy rain across isolated areas. (ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO.)

The weather bureau on Saturday afternoon upgraded its rainfall warning to an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain across isolated areas) for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri for the rest of Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert (heavy rain at isolated areas) for Thane, Palghar and Raigad for Sunday while Mumbai and Ratnagiri could expect light to moderate rain.

Between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm Saturday, Mumbai suburbs recorded 25.2 mm rain while 15.2 mm of rainfall was recorded in south Mumbai. Major areas in the northern, western and eastern suburbs recorded rain ranging between 20-40 mm while south Mumbai areas recorded rain between 10 and 20 mm. Maximum rain was recorded at Thane at 43.5 mm. Within the city, Dahisar recorded 35 mm, Bandra recorded 26 mm, Andheri, Goregaon and Lokhandwala all recorded 25 mm, Powai recorded 19.6 mm.

The weather bureau said the city and suburbs could witness moderate to heavy rain with the possibility of very heavy rain across isolated areas.

“Mumbai and surrounding areas have witnessed intermittent intense showers from Saturday morning onwards. Weather radars and satellite images are indicating dense cloud development and possibility of very heavy rain in some areas over north Konkan. Thus, we have issued an orange alert,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD, adding, “Rain intensity in some low-lying areas is likely to cause flooding and lead to traffic disruption.”

However, the intensity is likely to reduce for Mumbai city and suburbs from Sunday onwards.

Mumbai has so far recorded 1,166.1 mm rain in August, which is the highest since August 1983, when it recorded 1,243.8 mm while the all-time highest August rain of 1,254 mm was recorded in 1958. At 61% excess rain, Mumbai has received over 3,000-mm rain this season with another month to go before the monsoon season ends.