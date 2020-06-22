Sections
Home / India News / IMD warns of cyclonic circulation over Odisha, ‘very likely’ to move northwestwards in next 3 days

IMD warns of cyclonic circulation over Odisha, ‘very likely’ to move northwestwards in next 3 days

This comes just days after cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra earlier this month and West Bengal was hit by super cyclonic storm Amphan last month.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 16:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Dark clouds hang over the city ahead of cyclone Nisarga making landfall in Mumbai earlier this month. (AP)

A cyclonic circulation is currently seen over north interior Odisha and neighbourhood between 0.9 kilometres and 7.6 kilometres above mean sea level tilting southwards with height, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic circulation is very likely to move northwestwards during next 3 days.

This comes just days after cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra earlier this month. Cyclone Nisarga made landfall between Murud and Revdanda in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on June 3.

The last severe cyclonic storm to hit close to Mumbai was in 1961. Nisarga was severe with a wind speed of only 100 to 110kmph.



 

Last month, super cyclone Amphan lashed parts of Odisha and West Bengal and made landfall on the coastal areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the state had massive damage and huge losses due to the cyclone.

“At least 1 million houses have been damaged and 7.3 million people affected in this [South 24 Parganas] district. This is bigger than the national disaster. Now we have four problems to deal with: coronavirus, lockdown, migrant workers and this cyclone. And, we have had no revenue income for two months,” she said during a visit to the district last month.

