Impossible to test all incoming passengers says Tripura CM, appeals for home quarantine

Appealing to people to be extra cautious for the next one month, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said it is impossible for any state to test all incoming passengers and informed that they are being tested at 5:1 ratio.

The Tripura chief minister said that his government is screening all passengers returning to Tripura from elsewhere in the country apart from testing random samples among them. He said 14 days of home quarantine is mandatory for people, even if they test negative for Covid-19.

“The maximum numbers of tests are being done to ensure safety of all. So, the people, who are not undergoing tests on their arrival from other parts, may also bear the coronavirus. As it appeared, most of the positive cases in Tripura have been found to be asymptomatic,” Biplab Kumar Deb said while emphasizing on the importance of maintaining the 14-day home quarantine as a must.

Tripura had a total of 173 Covid-19 patients, of whom 148 have recovered. In the last few days, six people who returned from other states were found positive with coronavirus.

“Around 40,000-50,000 people will be returning to the state from different parts of the country via trains and buses. We need to adopt more precautions to prevent transmission of Covid-19 at community level. Nobody should take a risk when it comes to Covid-19,” Biplab Kumar Deb said.

He also informed that the government has constituted Corona Awareness and Monitoring Committees at the village level to ensure safety. The committees would also ensure 14-day home quarantine for all people coming from other states. Deb himself would be the chairman of the state-level committee.

He further informed that his government is expecting Rs. 4,802.88 crore under five major heads out of the total Rs. 20 lakh crore package announced by the Centre earlier in May. These include different components like direct support to farmers and rural economy, support to urban poor, support to agriculture, industries, entrepreneurs, hike in MGNREGA allocation and borrowing limit.

The state is also expecting to receive Rs. 7.35 crore out of a total of Rs 13,343 crore central package for prevention of animal diseases. Besides, the state is also hopeful it will get Rs. 10 crore out of the Rs. 10,000 crore allocated for formalizing micro food companies.