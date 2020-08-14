Sections
'There's little improvement': Daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on ex-prez's health

Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted on Friday that the former President’s health condition was critical but had not worsened.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 13:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In a tweet, she Sharmistha Mukherjee expressed gratitude to everyone standing by the family’s side and requested everyone to continue with their prayers. (HT File photo)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support after undergoing a critical brain surgery to remove a clot after he fell down at his Rajaji Marg residence on Sunday.

His daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted on Friday that his health condition was critical but had not worsened since yesterday. There is a little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light, she added.

 

In another tweet, she expressed gratitude to everyone standing by her family’s side and requested everyone to continue with their prayers.



“I strongly believe in collective energy of prayers. Deepest gratitude to all for standing by us in these difficult times. Would request to continue with your prayers. May God bless us all,” she tweeted.

The former President is admitted in New Delhi’s Army (R&R) Hospital. In its morning update on Thursday, the hospital said the former President is “deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilatory support”.

