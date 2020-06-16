Sections
‘Improvement in recovery rate indicates more than 50% of Covid-19 cases have recovered’: Ministry of Health  

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A medical worker in PPE overalls takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times)

Over ten thousand people were cured from Covid-19 or were discharged from hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health stated on Tuesday emphasizing the improving recovery rate in Covid-19 patients in India.

As many as 10,215 coronavirus patients were cured in the last 24 hours, taking that national tally of total cured patients to 180,012 patients till date.

India, at present, has more number of Covid-19 recoveries than active cases. India’s Covid-19 recovery rate, as of Tuesday, stands at 52.47 percent. The ministry also stated that the improvement in coronavirus recovery rate is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease.

So far, India has reported 343,091 coronavirus cases and is the fourth worst-hit country in the world after the US, Brazil and Russia. India’s Covid-19 death toll nears 10,000.



Maharashtra leads the national Covid-19 tally with over one lakh cases. Mumbai accounts for over 50 percent of the coronavirus cases in the state. Tamil Nadu comes second with more than 46,000 cases with capital city Chennai accounting for nearly 70 percent of the total Covid-19 cases in the state. The national capital follows at the third spot with over 42,000 cases followed by Gujarat which has reported over 24,000 coronavirus cases till date.

Uttar Pradesh recently overtook Rajasthan as the fifth worst-hit state and accounts for over 13,000 Covid-19 cases.  

