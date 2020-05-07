Sections
Home / India News / Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan

Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan once again accused India’s ruling party of following policies that could imperil the peace of South Asia.

Updated: May 07, 2020 05:50 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Islamabad

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter after India said Pakistan was behind the unrest in Kashmir (PTI File Photo )

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that India could use the current tension to launch a “false flag operation” against his country on the pretext of infiltration.

Khan took to Twitter after India said Pakistan was behind the unrest in Kashmir, leading to a spike in the verbal duel between the two sides.

“I have been warning the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan. Latest baseless allegations by India of ‘infiltration’ across LoC are a continuation of this dangerous agenda,” Khan tweeted.

Khan also claimed that the violence in Kashmir was local.



He once again accused India’s ruling party of following policies that could imperil the peace of South Asia. “The international community must act before India’s reckless moves jeopardise peace & security in South Asia,” he said.

Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz president and Leader of the Opposition in parliament Shehbaz Sharif also fired a salvo against India.

“Allegation of ‘terror launching pads’ by India is meant to whip up propaganda against Pakistan!” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 cases cross 50,000, fresh spikes in urban centres
May 07, 2020 06:02 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 07, 2020 05:45 IST
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
May 07, 2020 02:19 IST
In meet with labour ministry, trade unions say ‘cannot hold migrants captive’
May 07, 2020 05:47 IST

latest news

US virus death toll climbs by 2,073 in 24 hours: Report
May 07, 2020 06:20 IST
White House defends decision to prevent top health official from testifying in House
May 07, 2020 06:12 IST
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 7
May 07, 2020 06:02 IST
Will report in a week or two: Trump on China fulfilling trade deal obligations
May 07, 2020 06:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.