Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships

In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships

The two women are a part of a group of 17 officers of the Navy, including four women officers and three officers of the Indian Coast Guard, who were awarded ‘Wings’ on graduating as ‘Observers’ at a ceremony held today at INS Garuda, a Defence statement said.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 15:24 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kochi

Sub Lt. Riti Singh and Sub Lt. Kumudini Tyagi, the first women airborne tacticians who will operate from deck of warships, pose for pictures after they passed out of Indian Navy's Observer Course, at Southern Naval Command, Kochi, on Monday. (PTI Photo )

In a first,two women officers have been selected to join as ‘Observers’ (Airborne Tacticians) in the Indian Navy’s helicopter stream that would ultimately pave the way for women being posted in frontline warships.

Sub Lieutenant (SLt) Kumudini Tyagi and SLt Riti Singh would, in effect, be the first set of women airborne tacticians in India who would operate from the deck of warships.

Earlier, entry of women was restricted to the fixed wing aircraft that took off and landed ashore.

The two are a part of a group of 17 officers of the Navy, including four women officers and three officers of the Indian Coast Guard, who were awarded ‘Wings’ on graduating as ‘Observers’ at a ceremony held today at INS Garuda, here, a Defence statement said.



The group comprised 13 officers of Regular batch and four woman officers of Short Service Commission batch.

The ceremony was presided over by Rear Admiral Antony George, Chief Staff Officer (Training) who presented the awards and coveted wings to the graduating officers.

In addition, the chief guest also awarded the Instructor Badge to six other officers, (five from the Indian Navy including a woman and another from Indian Coast Guard) who had successfully graduated as Qualified Navigation Instructors (QNI).

The Rear Admiral Antony highlighted the fact that it was a landmark occasion wherein for the first-time women are going to be trained in helicopter operations which would ultimately pave way for the deployment of women in frontline warships of Indian Navy.

The officers of the 91st Regular course and 22nd SSC Observer course were trained in air navigation, flying procedures, tactics employed in air warfare, anti- submarine warfare and exploitation of airborne avionic systems.

These officers would serve on-board Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, the statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
Sep 21, 2020 15:24 IST
Maximum good for farmers, says PM on agri bills. Ally Nitish Kumar agrees
Sep 21, 2020 15:21 IST
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
Sep 21, 2020 14:43 IST
12 parties have sought time to meet president over farm bills: Congress MP
Sep 21, 2020 15:10 IST

latest news

Over 100 Covid-19 patients rescued as fire breaks out at Odisha hospital
Sep 21, 2020 15:51 IST
76% of India’s new Covid-19 cases come from 10 states and Union territories
Sep 21, 2020 15:49 IST
SRH vs RCB: Five things to watch out for
Sep 21, 2020 15:48 IST
Sensex plunges over 800 points to close at 38,034, Nifty ends day at 11,250
Sep 21, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.