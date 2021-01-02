Sections
In a first, India successfully isolates, cultures UK-variant of Sars-CoV-2: ICMR

In a first, India successfully isolates, cultures UK-variant of Sars-CoV-2: ICMR

India has reported 29 cases of the new coronavirus variant, that is spreading rapidly around Britain and other countries, within five days of tracing its first such infection.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 18:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A traveller has her temperature checked at an airport. (Reuters File Photo )

In a first, India has successfully isolated and cultured the UK-variant of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in a tweet on Saturday.

India has reported 29 cases of the new coronavirus variant, that is spreading rapidly around Britain and other countries, within five days of tracing its first such infection. The new United Kingdom variant genome of Sars-CoV-2 – B.1.1.7, which is much more infectious, has prompted comprehensive contact tracing for co-travellers, family members and others of those who have travelled to the UK in the last 38 days.

Apart from India, the presence of the new strain of the mutant virus has already been reported by Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

