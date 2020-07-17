Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / In a first, Kerala CM confirms community transmission of Covid-19

In a first, Kerala CM confirms community transmission of Covid-19

The chief minister also announced that triple lockdown will be imposed in coastal hamlets from tomorrow to check further spread of coronavirus infection.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:22 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI)

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday confirmed that community transmission of Covid-19 has occurred in two coastal hamlets of capital Thiruvananthapuram and asked people to be extra vigilant.

“The situation in Thiruvananthapuram is really serious. In two areas, Poonthura and Pulluvila, community transmission has happened” said the CM.

He said in Poonthura when 50 people were tested randomly, 26 tested positive, while in Pulluvila, 28 out of the 57 tested were found to be positive.

The CM’s Kerala admission came on a day when the state reported another single-day spike of 791 new cases, taking the total infections so far since January 30 to 11,066. Of the infected, 6, 029 are active cases undergoing treatment while 4, 971 have recovered. The state has reported 40 deaths so far.



Community transmission means that the disease is in its third stage and the source of its origin is not known. It is now present in the community and can infect people with no history - either of travel to or contact with infected people and areas. At this point, everyone is susceptible to catching it.

Experts also say that in random testing, if more than half of the people test positive, then it can be called a community transmission.

Kerala increased testing for the coronavirus disease only recently, but even now its rate is one of the lowest in the country. Till date, it has done less than four lakh tests while neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have reported triple the number.

The state has tested 16,642 samples in the last 24 hours, said the CM.

The chief minister also announced that triple lockdown will be imposed in coastal hamlets from tomorrow to check further spread of coronavirus infection.

“The coastal belt is facing a dire situation with the disease spreading very fast. We need to mobilise all our resources to deal with the situation,” he said. In worst-affected , senior police officers up to the rank of SP will be given responsibility.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, 532 were through local transmission, said the CM during his evening briefing.

“The number of locally-transmitted cases is increasing by the day because of negligence on the part of people. Going by the trend, one assessment is that disease control can only be achieved by the end of this year,” he said.

As many as 1.78 lakh people are under observation, while 6,124 are in various hospitals, including 1152 admitted today.

There are 285 hotspots in the state as of now.

(with inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

YCMH counselling centre provides a healing touch to mental health during pandemic
Jul 17, 2020 21:39 IST
Retired army man rushed to PGI with bullet injury
Jul 17, 2020 21:37 IST
‘India is among five nations with the lowest G20 carbon ‘food-print’
Jul 17, 2020 21:35 IST
Vettel fastest in rain-soaked 2nd practice for Hungarian Grand Prix
Jul 17, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.