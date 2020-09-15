Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / In a first, MPs use ‘Attendance Register’ app to mark attendance in Parliament

In a first, MPs use ‘Attendance Register’ app to mark attendance in Parliament

Speaker Om Birla today welcomed the MPs and said that it was an extraordinary occasion and urged them to follow all arrangements and guidelines for safety during the Covid-19 pandemic phase.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:07 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

A view of Parliament House on the opening day of monsoon session in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI File Photo )

In a first of its kind initiative, the members of Parliament marked their attendance through an app on Monday, according to the Lok Sabha secretariat.

The Lok Sabha MPs used the ‘Attendance Register’ App on the first day of the Monsoon session which commenced today.

The app is designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to curtail the risk of Covid-19 spread as MPs will not have to use or touch the attendance register. They have to be present inside the Parliament to register themselves using the coordinates provided by the app.

Speaker Om Birla today welcomed the MPs and said that it was an extraordinary occasion and urged them to follow all arrangements and guidelines for safety during the Covid-19 pandemic phase.



“The session is being held in extraordinary circumstances this time. While we always try to decrease the distances between the members, but this time arrangements have been made to keep them apart. I am aware of the discomfort caused to some members due to this but it is important to do so for safety,” Birla said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also hailed the unity of the country in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the contribution of the MPs in extending the benefits to the last man.

He also expressed the hope that the pandemic phase would soon be over and stressed upon the need for positive and constructive discussions on the important issues facing the country.

“We have limited time in this session, therefore, it is our responsibility to put forth our points in a concise manner,” he said.

He also congratulated the country on behalf of the Parliament on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah also attended the Lok Sabha session today.

Abdullah was put under detention after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year and was released on March 13, 2020.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced today.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Sep 14, 2020 21:53 IST
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Sep 14, 2020 22:48 IST
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Sep 14, 2020 21:17 IST
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Sep 14, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Covid cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test +ve
Sep 15, 2020 00:17 IST
Gurugram to get second biodiversity park in Sikanderpur
Sep 15, 2020 00:15 IST
Fight and talk: Facing negotiations, Taliban almost took key Afghan city
Sep 15, 2020 00:13 IST
Gurugram conducts record 4,016 tests in a day
Sep 15, 2020 00:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.