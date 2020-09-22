Unprecedented scenes in Parliament’s history: Overnight protests, work beyond midnight for two consecutive evenings

Derek O'Brien of Trinamool Congress and other Opposition members stage a protest over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members, farmers' problems and other issues on Monday night. (PTI)

It was an unprecedented night in Parliament’s history. The Lok Sabha worked till 12.24 am, clocking a new record of sitting beyond midnight for two consecutive evenings after it did so on Sunday as well. And while the Lok Sabha was still buzzing with activity well past midnight, just outside the Parliament building, at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, a group of eight MPs—suspended from the Rajya Sabha by chairman Venkaiah Naidu for “gross disorderly conduct”—organised the first overnight protests.

Monday night, as alive as the day, presented the two sides of India’s parliamentarians: their commitment to work beyond the stipulated hours of the House and also to assert their democratic right to protest.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla, 57, himself sat through the proceedings till the House was adjourned on Tuesday morning to meet again in the afternoon.

The Lok Sabha, usually scheduled to meet for only 4 hours from 3 pm to 7 pm, cleared the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill at 8.23 pm and at 11.38 pm approved the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill.

It did not stop. At 12. 22 am, the lower House of Parliament cleared the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill and The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill jointly.

Parliament is no stranger to marathon proceedings. In the 1970s and 1980s, budget discussions often spilled over the next day. But insiders said that perhaps for the first time, bills were passed after midnight as the Speaker set a new standard in the performance of the House.

The eight MPs, Trinamool’s Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Syed Nasir Hussain and Ripun Borah, CPI (M)’s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem also took protests to a new level.

They stayed overnight in Parliament, slept under the open sky, and ate whatever snacks and packed thalis were made available to them. Harivansh, the deputy chairperson of Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday morning offered tea to the MPs.

Kareem, 67, is the eldest of the eight, and Rajeev Satav, 46, is the youngest. It was also Satav’s birthday.