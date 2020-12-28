Sections
In a first, Uttarakhand police personnel to get weekly-offs from January 1

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 22:42 IST

By Kalyan Das, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Uttarakhand police personnel during a department event in Dehradun. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

In a first, the Uttarakhand police on Monday announced weekly-offs for police personnel in the Himalayan state from January 1, 2021.

Under the initiative, the weekly-offs would be provided to the head-constables and constables posted in the nine hill districts of Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, Almora and Bageshwar.

Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said, the initiative has been started as an experiment in the hill districts in the initial phase.

“The move will help in increasing their efficiency and morale while on duty. If successful, this would be extended in the four plain districts of Dehradun, Nainital, US Nagar and Haridwar,” said Kumar.



The state police chief, however, informed that the “personnel on weekly-off would not be allowed to leave his police headquarters jurisdiction”.

“In case of an emergency situation such as a disaster, an accident or a law and order situation, the personnel may be called to duty if needed by his police station in-charge or police check post in-charge,” Kumar said.

The development has come days after Kumar announced a flurry of reforms for the “modernisation and increasing efficiency of the department” after taking charge as DGP of the state.

At present, police personnel especially the ones at ground level including head-constables and constables have to serve duty of about 12-14 hours a day with no weekly-offs.

