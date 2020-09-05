In absence of rains, Mumbai witnesses hot and sultry weather; pollution levels rise

Over the past two days, Mumbai witnessed hot and sultry conditions in the absence of rain activity. On Saturday, a thin layer of smog across the city skyline indicated a rise in pollution with a sepia-coloured sky during sunset.

The city and suburbs witnessed recurrent flashes of lightning and loud claps of thunder between 1.30 am and 3 am on early Saturday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the possibility of thunderstorms in the evening or late night on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s maximum temperature in the suburbs was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degree Celsius above normal. It was 33.8 degrees Celsius on Friday. Humidity levels were 90 percent during the day which dropped to 85 percent by the evening.

The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutant - particles that can easily enter the lungs and cause ailments - was at 78 (’satisfactory) for the first time this monsoon. AQI levels had been below 50 throughout the Covid-19 lockdown between March 21 to May 31 followed by monsoon onset on June 14.

However, during the unlock phases there were isolated days when ‘satisfactory AQI’ was recorded. Saturday’s AQI was collated from all 10 locations where the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) monitors air quality.

Bandra Kurla Complex was the most polluted location with an AQI of 215, falling under the ‘poor’ category followed by Worli at 149 (moderate). Remaining eight locations in the city either recorded ‘good’ or ‘satisfactory’ levels of air quality. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as ‘good’; 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’; 101-200 as ‘moderate’; 201-300 as ‘poor’; 301-400 as ‘very poor’ and above 400 as ‘severe’. An AQI of 73 has been predicted for Sunday.

Researchers said a drop in rain activity, increase in vehicular pollution and low wind speed, led to higher pollution level.

Meanwhile, rumbling thunder on early Saturday morning sounded almost like mini explosions, citizens said on social media as they were awakened by the weather activity. However, there was hardly any overnight rain. Between 11.30 pm and 8.30 am, the suburbs recorded 6.9 mm rain while 15 mm was recorded in south Mumbai. No rain was recorded on Saturday.

“On early Saturday morning, radar images showed very intense echoes over Alibag that slowly moved over Mumbai leading to thunder and lightning with light drizzling but faded soon enough. Similar weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday night or Monday early morning,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

After record-breaking rain in July and August, September began with a break in a rain activity with less than 20 mm rain over the first five days. “Hot and sultry conditions, combined with land heating during the day, is allowing tall cloud formation by the evening or late night. Rain activity is likely to be subdued over the next week for Mumbai,” said Hosalikar.