In Amit Shah's West Bengal virtual rally, a scathing attack on CM Banerjee: Key points

In Amit Shah’s West Bengal virtual rally, a scathing attack on CM Banerjee: Key points

Shah said West Bengal is the only state where “political violence is propagated”.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed the ‘West Bengal Jan Samvad’ virtual rally . (ANI)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed the ‘West Bengal Jan Samvad’ rally - the third virtual address in a series of rallies that he started on Sunday.

While Shah lauded the spirit of the people of West Bengal amid trying times marred by the Covid-19 pandemic and cyclone Amphan, he accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee for playing political games over the rights of the poor. Shah said West Bengal is the only state where “political violence is propagated”.

The home minister paid tribute to the BJP workers who lost their lives in the political fight in West Bengal since 2014. He underscored the significance of the state and described it as the land of great leaders and intellectuals.

Also read: 'West Bengal only state where political violence is propagated' - Amit Shah



Here are the top highlights from Amit Shah's virtual West Bengal rally:



• “While democracy has strengthened its roots and has been consolidated in the entire country, West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated,” Shah said.



• “Give Modi-ji a chance for corruption and violence-free Bengal,” the minister stated.

• He accused the chief minister of insulting migrant workers. “You’ve rubbed salt into their wounds and they will not forget it,” Shah stated.

• The minister added, “Mamata ji, you referred to Shramik Special Trains as ‘Corona Express’. The name that you have given, ‘Corona Express’ will become an exit express for the TMC in the state”.

• Shah said Banerjee is not allowing the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state which has benefitted so many people across the country. “I and the people of Bengal want to ask you this, why are you not letting it get implemented?” Shah questioned.

• “Mamata ji, do poor people of Bengal have no right to receive free and quality medical aid? Why is Ayushman Bharat scheme not allowed here? Mamata Ji, political games should not be played with the rights of poor people,” Shah further added.

• “Since 2014, over 100 BJP workers lost their lives in political battle here in West Bengal. I pay my respect to their families as they’ve contributed to the development of Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal),” he said.

