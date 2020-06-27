‘PM is silent, government has no plan to defeat Covid-19’: Rahul Gandhi

In another jibe at the Centre, Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the Modi-government is refusing to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed the 5 lakh-mark.

Gandhi tweeted out a media report in support of his comments and remarked that while coronavirus is rapidly spreading into new parts of the country, the government “has no plan to defeat it”.

The prime minister is silent, Gandhi tweeted.

“PM is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic,” Gandhi posted in a tweet on Saturday.

The past few weeks have seen Gandhi and the Congress party launch stepping up attacks at the Centre over Covid-19 pandemic and the India-China border row.

On Friday, Gandhi urged PM Modi to speak up about the violence at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley where 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in a face-off with the Chinese army.

“A few days ago, our Prime Minister had said that not a single inch of Indian land has been taken by anyone, no one entered inside India’s borders. But we have heard, people are talking about it, satellite images show, Ladakh’s residents and retired generals of the army are saying that China has snatched away our land. China has taken away our land not just at one place but in three areas,” Rahul Gandhi said during a virtual address.

“Prime Minister ji, you will have to speak the truth and tell the country. There is no need to get flustered. If you say no land was taken away and the truth is otherwise, it will be China’s gain,” he added.

In a series of video messages released on Friday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul and daughter Priyanka stepped up attacks on the Modi government over the Ladakh face-off.