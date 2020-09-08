Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / In Bengal, assembly session to be held for 1 day, Covid-19 test must for all

In Bengal, assembly session to be held for 1 day, Covid-19 test must for all

Several MLAs, house staff and journalists underwent a Covid-19 test in the assembly premises as part of safety norms ahead of the monsoon session.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Even though it had been decided earlier to hold the monsoon session for two days on September 9 and 10, on Tuesday an all-party meeting was held in which it was decided that the session would be held only on September 9. (PTI PHOTO.)

The monsoon session of the West Bengal legislative assembly will be held only for one day, instead of two days, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been decided that the house will be adjourned after an obituary reference and placing of a few reports,” Biman Banerjee, speaker of the legislative assembly told reporters on Tuesday.

Even though it had been decided earlier to hold the monsoon session for two days on September 9 and 10, on Tuesday an all-party meeting was held in which it was decided that the session would be held only on September 9.

Several MLAs, house staff and journalists underwent a Covid-19 test in the assembly premises as part of safety norms ahead of the monsoon session.



“Everyone from MLAs to staff of the assembly, security personnel and media personnel will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Tests without which the person won’t be allowed in,” said Tapas Roy, minister of state for parliamentary affairs and a spokesperson of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The 294-member West Bengal assembly was adjourned sine die on March 17 as the state budget session was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Sep 08, 2020 23:00 IST
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Sep 08, 2020 21:01 IST
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Sep 08, 2020 21:47 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sep 08, 2020 20:37 IST

latest news

With even low-risk contacts testing positive, Chandigarh admn creates 24 micro-containment zones
Sep 08, 2020 22:57 IST
Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online
Sep 08, 2020 22:56 IST
Tragedy strikes Punjab family twice in a fortnight
Sep 08, 2020 22:55 IST
15 more succumb to virus in Ludhiana district
Sep 08, 2020 22:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.