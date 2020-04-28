Sections
Home / India News / In Bengal, cops attacked when they tried to disperse crowd in containment zone

In Bengal, cops attacked when they tried to disperse crowd in containment zone

The cops were attacked when they went to disperse a huge crowd that had gathered in a market area around 4:30 pm violating lockdown norms at Belilious Road, a containment zone in Howrah district. Howrah district is one of the four red zones of West Bengal.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 04:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

In a separate case, a young man was arrested when he assaulted a police officer at Parnasree in south west Kolkata. The young man was riding his motorcycle when police stopped him for questioning. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)

Two police officials were injured when a mob attacked police personnel in a containment zone in Howrah district near Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon. Two police vehicles were also damaged.

The cops were attacked when they went to disperse a huge crowd that had gathered in a market area around 4:30 pm violating lockdown norms at Belilious Road, a containment zone in Howrah district. Howrah district is one of the four red zones of West Bengal.

“Some people had gathered on the road violating lockdown norms in a containment zone. Policemen, patrolling the area, had asked some women to go back home. It was then that some young men started quarrelling with the police. The situation soon turned violent and the locals attacked the police” Arup Roy, state cooperative minister and a Trinamool Congress MLA from Howrah said.

A large police contingent, with police staff from at least two police stations and RAF, were deployed to bring the situation under control.



Top police officials refused to take calls. A few persons were detained.

In a separate case, a young man was arrested when he assaulted a police officer at Parnasree in south west Kolkata. The young man was riding his motorcycle when police stopped him for questioning.

Late on Tuesday night, the West Bengal Police tweeted: “We are taking strong action against everyone involved in the incident at Tikiapara, Howrah today. The perpetrators will be identified and brought to justice. No transgression of the law anywhere will be tolerated.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee retweeted it.

