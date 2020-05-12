Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / In Bengal, Covid-19 red zones to be divided into 3: CM Mamata

In Bengal, Covid-19 red zones to be divided into 3: CM Mamata

The CM added that more relaxations will be given in the lockdown period.

Updated: May 12, 2020 18:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo ANI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the Covid-19 red zones in the state will be further divided into three categories. The CM added that more relaxations will be given in the lockdown period.

“Red zones will be further broken into three categories: a,b,c. The police will figure it out. There will be no change in containment zones,” said Mamata Banerjee.

There are at least 566 containment zones in the state. Out of them, Kolkata has 326 containment areas.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
May 12, 2020 17:37 IST
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
May 12, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh: 21 Shramik special trains to bring back stranded people
May 12, 2020 18:16 IST
2 CRPF men commit suicide in two days in Kashmir, say officials
May 12, 2020 18:10 IST
In Bengal, Covid-19 red zones to be divided into 3: CM Mamata
May 12, 2020 18:12 IST
What keeps us together
May 12, 2020 18:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.