In Bengal, Covid-19 red zones to be divided into 3: CM Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the Covid-19 red zones in the state will be further divided into three categories. The CM added that more relaxations will be given in the lockdown period.

“Red zones will be further broken into three categories: a,b,c. The police will figure it out. There will be no change in containment zones,” said Mamata Banerjee.

There are at least 566 containment zones in the state. Out of them, Kolkata has 326 containment areas.