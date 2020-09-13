Sections
Home / India News / In Bengal, neighbour kidnaps minor boy for ransom, kills him

In Bengal, neighbour kidnaps minor boy for ransom, kills him

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 21:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Munirul Sheikh, the accused, allegedly lured Tushar Chakraborty, a class 6 student, saying he would get the boy a parrot from the trees near his house. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

A 12-year-old boy was kidnapped and hacked to death by his neighbour in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Friday, the police said on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at Uttarpara village in Baruipur.

Munirul Sheikh, the accused, allegedly lured Tushar Chakraborty, a class 6 student, saying he would get the boy a parrot from the trees near his house. Since the boy knew Sheikh, he went out with him without telling his parents. He was never seen again.

On Saturday, Tushar’s father received a call from an unknown mobile phone and the caller demanded Rs 5 lakh as ransom for releasing the boy.



“After the boy went missing his father had lodged a complaint. We started tracking the number and it led to Munirul’s arrest. He confessed that he killed the boy after kidnapping him and called his father the next day,” said Rashid Munir Khan, superintendent of police, Baruipur.

Police found that Sheikh had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from someone and had no substantial income to pay it off.

“When we asked him why he killed the boy, Munirul said he got scared. The body was found near Munirul’s house,” said the SP.

Sheikh was produced before the local court on Sunday afternoon and remanded to police custody.

