In big slip in Madhya Pradesh, Congress ‘elects’ BJP leader to party post

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 15:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Harshit Singhai, who is stated to be a supporter of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, had left Congress party in March to join BJP. (HT Photo)

Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh were left embarrassed after a BJP worker was elected as a secretary of a district unit of the youth wing of their party in the organisational election held this month.

While Youth Congress leaders called it a cheap publicity stunt and blamed the BJP worker for his election to the post, BJP leaders raised questions against the election process in the party.

Harshit Singhai, who is stated to be a supporter of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, had left Congress party in March to join BJP.

After nine months, he was elected as a secretary of Jabalpur north assembly constituency of MP Youth Congress. The elections for MP Youth Congress were held between December 10 and 12. The results were announced on December 18. In the election, Singhai received 12 votes and was elected as the secretary.

MP Youth Congress election coordinator Maqsood Mirza said, “It’s a cheap publicity stunt of BJP. Singhai filed his nomination in March. Later, he joined BJP but he didn’t withdraw his nomination purportedly. The election process was held online and nobody paid attention as there were more than 1800 nominations and Singhai was not a popular leader.”

