In biggest single-day spike, India records over 5,611 Covid-19 cases

India reported the biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients on Wednesday with 5,611 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the country’s tally to 106,750, Union health ministry said.

The number of deaths has also gone up after 140 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the respiratory disease between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, according to the health ministry’s dashboard at 8am. So far, 3,303 people have died.

The recovery rate now stands at 39.62% as 42,297 people recovered from Covid-19, data showed.

The number of coronavirus disease cases have doubled in nearly two weeks—up from 49,391 on May 6 to 106,139 on Wednesday as the country entered the third day of the fourth phase of the lockdown. Lockdown 4.0 is scheduled to end on May 31.

A new study has found that higher temperature and humidity may do little to arrest the spread of the coronavirus pandemic adding to a growing body of literature that indicates that the correlation between local climate conditions and virus transmission is weak.

The study by scientists at Princeton University and the US National Institutes of Health also suggested the lack of sizeable immunity to the Sars-Cov-2 virus and the speed of the pathogen ensured that climate and humidity had limited impact on transmission. It was published in the journal Science on Monday.

A batch of studies during the initial surge of the pandemic had held out hope that drier and colder climates are more suited to the virus, and that the weather in tropical countries may hobble the spread to the disease.

Previous research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the US National Academies of Sciences (NAS) also say while there is some evidence that Sars-CoV-2 transmits less efficiently in higher ambient temperature and humidity, this does not lead to a significant decrease in disease spread without major interventions, such as personal protection and social distancing.