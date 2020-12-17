Sections
In Bihar, exercise to update electoral rolls starts

The revision aims at enlisting new voters, including those having attained the age of 18 as on January 1, 2021 and also deleting names of deceased voters or those who have changed addresses. The exercise will continue till January 11 till when the claims and objections will be received by the election office.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 22:37 IST

By Anirban Guha Roy, Hindustan Times Patna

The SSA in Bihar this year got delayed due to the Assembly polls in October-November where as in other states, the exercise has already begun, officials said. (PTI PHOTO.)

The special summary revision to update photo electoral rolls as on January 1, 2021 began on Wednesday with the draft publication of the electoral rolls at designated places as per the directives of the Election Commission.

Chief electoral officer, Bihar, H R Srinivasa said two dates have been fixed as special campaign days — December 27 and January 10 — when booth level officers (BLOs) would be visiting the polling stations where they would be receiving applications from eligible voters for any modification or enrolment.

The CEO said the claims/objections of the electoral rolls to be received till January 11 will be disposed of by February 1. “The final publication of the updated photo electoral rolls will be done on February 15,” he added.

The SSA in Bihar this year got delayed due to the Assembly polls in October-November where as in other states, the exercise has already begun, officials said.

Bihar has a total of 7.29 crore voters as per the last update before the Assembly polls and the number is expected to rise after the summary revision. The coverage of electors’ photo identity card (EPIC) is 100 in the state.

