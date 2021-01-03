In Bihar, online nomination for panchayat polls likely to get approval

Officials said a proposal of voting for panchayat polls through EVMs is also under consideration of the state government and awaiting nod from the cabinet. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)

Candidates for the upcoming panchayat polls are likely to get the facility of filing their nomination papers online, apart from the conventional method, as part of the State Election Commission’s (SEC’s) efforts to introduce digital processes in the conduct of these elections.

People familiar with the developments said the state poll panel had been holding deliberations to make the election process more transparent and less time consuming. The digital processes are also aimed at reducing physical interfaces during the polls to be held amid Covid-19.

“There is a proposal to provide facility of filing nominations both online and offline,” said an official in the SEC, on condition of anonymity.

For filing nominations online, candidates will have to go to designated portals and deposit the requisite fee through a challan digitally and subsequently visit the office of the returning officer (RO) at an appointed time, sources said. The same system was adopted in the recently concluded assembly polls in Bihar.

Another initiative under consideration is to generate e-certificates soon after results are declared so that it could be issued to winning candidates. “The proposals are all being weighed and would be implemented in a phase-wise manner,” said another SEC official.

The draft publication of the updated rolls for panchayat polls would be done on January 19 and the final publication of rolls would be done on February 19 after disposal of claims and objections.

Officials said the updated voters’ list would be put online and voters would be able to download it and also search for their names by using various apps. “The entire voters’ list is being digitized for easy accessibility of voters,” said an official.

Meanwhile, sources said the SEC is likely to send the schedule for conduct of the panchayat polls by next month to the state government for approval. The panchayat polls are likely to be held in April- May in a phase-wise manner.