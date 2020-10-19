In Bihar, Purnia range IG dies of Covid-19, death toll close to 1,000-mark

The bulletin said in the past 24 hours 1,079 patients recovered in Bihar while 1,19,456 tests were conducted in the same period. Till now the health department has conducted 91,34,927 tests in the state. (HT PHOTO.)

Inspector General (IG) of Police of Purnia range, Vinod Kumar, 59, died of Covid-19 at AIIMS-Patna in the early hours of Sunday. This is the first death of a senior police official due to Covid-19 in Bihar.

Nodal officer, Covid-19, AIIMS-Patna, Dr Sanjeev Kumar, said Kumar was diabetic and had hypertension too. “He was admitted to AIIMS on Saturday, but he died at 1.17 am on Sunday,” he said, adding three other patients of Nalanda, Muzaffarpur and Gaya died at the hospital.

Kumar joined Bihar police in 1986 and was allocated IPS in 2001.

Senior police officials besides the Election Commission of India mourned the death of Kumar.

Meanwhile, with 1,152 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the total cases in the state rose to 2,04,212, while with six deaths, the death toll rose to 996—four short of the 1,000 mark. The highest number of 316 cases was reported from Patna.

Besides this a positive patient also died at NMCH.

The recovery rate in the state remained static since yesterday at 94.31%.

Giving the break-up of six deaths, the health department bulletin said while two positive patients died in Patna in the past 24 hours, one each died in Aurangabad, Begusarai, Saran and Vaishali.

The bulletin said in the past 24 hours 1,079 patients recovered while 1,19,456 tests were conducted in the same period. Till now the health department has conducted 91,34,927 tests.

So far 1,92,594 patients have got negative reports, while there are 10,621 active cases. Nodal officer, Covid-19, NMCH, Dr Mukul Kumar Singh, said a 56-year-old positive patient of Madhubani passed away in the last 24 hours.

Of the 1,152 cases, 72 were reported from Araria, Purnia 69, Bhagalpur 62, Muzaffarpur 60, East Champaran 47, Madhubani 37, Saran 36, Katihar 33, and Rohtas 32 among others.