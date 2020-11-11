Sections
In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi

Defying exit poll predictions, the NDA retained power in Bihar. The BJP emerged the second biggest party with 74 votes, one short of RJD’s 75.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The BJP insists that Nitish KUmar will remain the chief minsterial face of the alliance, a promise made before the polls. (HT Photo)

Nitish Kumar, in his first comments, on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the National Democratic Alliance’s win in the Bihar assembly election.

“The people decide. I bow to them for giving the NDA a majority. I also thank PM Modi for his support,” the Bihar chief minister tweeted.

The tweet came as PM Modi was addressing the party workers in Delhi after the Bihar results. “It is the win of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” said the PM, underlining the reasons for the NDA’s win.

He said that the “silent voter” in Bihar has spoken and continues to bless the BJP.



Defying exit poll predictions, the NDA retained power in Bihar. The NDA comprises the JD(U), BJP, Vikasshel Insan Party (VIP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAM).

The BJP emerged the second biggest party with 74 votes, one short of RJD’s 75.

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), however, ended up with 43 seats, a sharp drop from 71 in the 2015 elections. Together, they are well placed to form the government.

The BJP insists that Nitish Kumar will remain the chief ministerial face of the alliance, a promise made before the polls.

Nitish Kumar remained the pivot around which the JD(U) revolved. He centred on his inclusive development work and initiatives for the empowerment of women, Dalits and extremely backward classes (EBCs).

At the last poll rally before the third phase of voting, Nitish Kumar did say that it was his last election.

“This is my last election, all’s well that ends well,” the CM told the voters during campaigning in Purnea.

The results do have ended well for Nitish Kumar, who has been on the winning side in every state election since 2005.

