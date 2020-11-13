Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets UP, Kailash Vijayvargiya retained in Bengal

In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets UP, Kailash Vijayvargiya retained in Bengal

The appointments were announced more than a month after BJP president J P Nadda announced a new team of party national office bearers.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The appointments were made from the new national team that BJP President JP Nadda had announced in September. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday announced the new state in-charges from the national team that was appointed in September.

Newly appointed office bearers have been given charge of election-bound states with the exception of West Bengal where Kailash Vijayvargiya continues to hold his position as state in-charge.

Arvind Menon and Amit Malviya, head of BJP’s IT cell have been nominated as deputy In-charge of West Bengal.

Baijayant Panda who is the national vice president has been given the given responsibility to look after Assam, CP Radhakrishnan, a former Lok Sabha MP will look after Kerala, CT Ravi who is also a national general secretary, has been given charge of Tamil Nadu while Nirmal Kumar Surana, vice president of the Karnataka unit will look after Puducherry. All these five states will pick new assemblies in 2021.



Panda will also look after Delhi.

Among the newly appointed national general secretaries, Tarun Chug has been given the responsibility for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Telangana, CT Ravi in addition to Tamil Nadu, will also look after Goa and Maharashtra, D Purandeswari will be in charge of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Dushyant Gautam of Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Punjab and Dilip Saikia has been made in-charge of Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Chug replaces Ram Madhav as the in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir. There is speculation that Madhav who was dropped from the national team could move back to the RSS where he was a national spokesperson.

Maharashtra politician Vinod Tawde has been given the charge of Haryana, along with Pankaj Munde. Tawde was recently appointed as a national secretary by Nadda. Munde has been made co-incharge of Madhya Pradesh along with Bishwesar Tudu, a Lok Sabha MP from Odisha.

Minister of State for external affairs and Parliamentary affairs, V Muraleedharan has been retained as in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, and Sunil Deodhar as the deputy. National general secretary Bhupendra Yadav has retained Bihar and Gujarat while P Muralidhar Rao who was dropped from the national team has been given the responsibility of looking after Madhya Pradesh.

Arun Singh who is also a national general secretary has been given charge of Rajasthan and Karnataka, while former agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh will oversee Uttar Pradesh.

Avinash Rai Khanna has been given charge of Himachal Pradesh, Abdullah Kutty of Lakshadweep, Sambit Patra of Manipur and Nalin Kohli of Nagaland.

Vinod Sonkar has been made in charge of Tripura, Sukanta Majumdar of Sikkim, Mmhonlumo Kikon of Mizoram, Chuba Ao of Meghalaya, Satya Kumar of Andaman and Nicobar, and Vijaya Rahatkar of Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 14, 2020 00:29 IST
India hits Pak targets after shelling at LOC
Nov 14, 2020 01:14 IST
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Nov 13, 2020 22:48 IST
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
Nov 13, 2020 22:55 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Cracker sales go up a day before Diwali
Nov 14, 2020 01:29 IST
Ludhiana advocate helps slum kids dispel the darkness of digital illiteracy
Nov 14, 2020 01:24 IST
Foreigner caught with 80gm heroin in Karnal
Nov 14, 2020 01:23 IST
This couple’s engagement photo has a ‘catty’ surprise. Check it out
Nov 14, 2020 01:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.