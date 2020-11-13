In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets UP, Kailash Vijayvargiya retained in Bengal

The appointments were made from the new national team that BJP President JP Nadda had announced in September. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday announced the new state in-charges from the national team that was appointed in September.

Newly appointed office bearers have been given charge of election-bound states with the exception of West Bengal where Kailash Vijayvargiya continues to hold his position as state in-charge.

Arvind Menon and Amit Malviya, head of BJP’s IT cell have been nominated as deputy In-charge of West Bengal.

Baijayant Panda who is the national vice president has been given the given responsibility to look after Assam, CP Radhakrishnan, a former Lok Sabha MP will look after Kerala, CT Ravi who is also a national general secretary, has been given charge of Tamil Nadu while Nirmal Kumar Surana, vice president of the Karnataka unit will look after Puducherry. All these five states will pick new assemblies in 2021.

Panda will also look after Delhi.

Among the newly appointed national general secretaries, Tarun Chug has been given the responsibility for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Telangana, CT Ravi in addition to Tamil Nadu, will also look after Goa and Maharashtra, D Purandeswari will be in charge of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Dushyant Gautam of Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Punjab and Dilip Saikia has been made in-charge of Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Chug replaces Ram Madhav as the in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir. There is speculation that Madhav who was dropped from the national team could move back to the RSS where he was a national spokesperson.

Maharashtra politician Vinod Tawde has been given the charge of Haryana, along with Pankaj Munde. Tawde was recently appointed as a national secretary by Nadda. Munde has been made co-incharge of Madhya Pradesh along with Bishwesar Tudu, a Lok Sabha MP from Odisha.

Minister of State for external affairs and Parliamentary affairs, V Muraleedharan has been retained as in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, and Sunil Deodhar as the deputy. National general secretary Bhupendra Yadav has retained Bihar and Gujarat while P Muralidhar Rao who was dropped from the national team has been given the responsibility of looking after Madhya Pradesh.

Arun Singh who is also a national general secretary has been given charge of Rajasthan and Karnataka, while former agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh will oversee Uttar Pradesh.

Avinash Rai Khanna has been given charge of Himachal Pradesh, Abdullah Kutty of Lakshadweep, Sambit Patra of Manipur and Nalin Kohli of Nagaland.

Vinod Sonkar has been made in charge of Tripura, Sukanta Majumdar of Sikkim, Mmhonlumo Kikon of Mizoram, Chuba Ao of Meghalaya, Satya Kumar of Andaman and Nicobar, and Vijaya Rahatkar of Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli.