Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘In BJP’s vision, Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education’: Rahul Gandhi

‘In BJP’s vision, Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education’: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi’s tweet cited a report which said that scholarships for 60 lakh SC students is stuck due to end of central funding.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 12:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Congress leader, who has consistently attacked the government on his Twitter on topics ranging from economy to laws and policies, had recently said the Indian economy is in recession for the first time under PM Modi. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, claiming that the central government has made sure that marginalised students - those belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe - don’t have access to education.

“In BJP/RSS vision of India, Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education. Stopping scholarships for SC-ST students is their way of ends justifying their means,” Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi’s tweet cited a report which said that scholarships for 60 lakh SC students is stuck due to end of central funding. The all India Post Matric Scholarship scheme for SCs gives financial assistance of about Rs 18,000 per annum to SC students upwards of class 11 and 12, in order to help them complete their education.

The report stated that the scheme was pending Cabinet approval for nearly a year now and was also discussed in detail with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leader, who has consistently attacked the government on his Twitter on topics ranging from economy to laws and policies, had recently said the Indian economy is in recession for the first time under PM Modi.

Gandhi’s tweet came after data showed India’s gross domestic product or GDP contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter after the economy shrank by a record 23.9 per cent in the last quarter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Culture acts as emotional recharge’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Nov 29, 2020 11:23 IST
Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials
Nov 29, 2020 12:31 IST
LIVE: Farm bodies to decide today on Centre’s fresh invitation for talks on Dec 1
Nov 29, 2020 12:31 IST
Farm reforms have given new rights, opportunities to farmers: PM Modi
Nov 29, 2020 12:12 IST

latest news

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live: Labuschagne gets fifty; Aussies in control
Nov 29, 2020 12:39 IST
‘I’d be saying the same for Dhoni’: Clarke calls Kohli irreplaceable
Nov 29, 2020 12:35 IST
Top runners brave pollution, pandemic in Delhi half marathon
Nov 29, 2020 12:31 IST
Protesting farmers not ‘properly understood’ new laws: Niti Aayog member
Nov 29, 2020 12:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.