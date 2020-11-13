Sections
In Chhattisgarh, tiger found dead at Bhoramdev Wildlife Sanctuary

The PCCF further said that it seemed infighting for territory between two tigers took place due to which one died.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 09:29 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

The forest official has sent the body for post-mortem and further investigation is going on. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

A tiger was found dead in the Chilfi Range of the Bhoramdev Wildlife Sanctuary in Kabirdham district during a routine foot patrolling by the forest department, an official said on Thursday.

The forest official has sent the body for post-mortem and further investigation is going on.

“A male tiger was found dead near the Toraiyabehera area in Chilfi Range of the Bhoramdev Wildlife Sanctuary when forest officials were on routine foot patrolling. The area where the tiger was found is around 200 meters from the border of the Kanha National Park,” said Rakesh Chaturvedi, state Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) talking to HT.

“There is evidence that another tiger was also present at the spot,” Chaturvedi said.

The officials said that other senior officials were in the jungle and the post-mortem of the body of the tiger will be conducted on Friday.

“More details are awaited,” Chaturvedi added.

