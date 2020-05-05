Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / In Chhattisgarh you can now order liquor online, but here’s the catch

In Chhattisgarh you can now order liquor online, but here’s the catch

After registering, people can browse the provided links to nearest liquor shops, which can also be viewed on Google Map, and order by selecting the nearest shop.

Updated: May 05, 2020 13:51 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Raipur

People wearing protective masks stand outside a wine shop to buy liquor during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in New Delhi. (REUTERS/Representative Picture)

The Chhattisgarh government has launched a website and a mobile application for home delivery of alcohol to avoid crowding at liquor shops during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A government statement said buyers can order liquor on the website of the state-run Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) from shops that have been linked.

However, only those in the green zones of the state will be able to order liquor online, which will be delivered to their doorstep with the help of delivery boys.

“The customer will have to register by entering his mobile number, Aadhaar card and full address. Registration will have to be confirmed through OTP,” it said.



After registering, people can browse the provided links to nearest liquor shops, which can also be viewed on Google Map, and order by selecting the nearest shop.

“A customer can see the list of liquor available in the respective liquor shop and its price… A customer can order up to 5,000 ml of liquor at a time for home delivery. He will have to pay a delivery charge of Rs 120,” the release stated.

Except for Raipur and Korba districts, which are in red and orange zones, all the other 26 districts of Chhattisgarh come under green zone classified by the central government.

Liquor shops opened on Monday for the first time after March 23 and serpentine queues were seen outside the outlets in several districts as people flouted the social distancing norms.

The state excise department has allowed liquor outlets to open from 8am to 7pm.

In the state capital of Raipur, 44 out of the 70 liquor shops opened on Monday and police forces were deployed to ensure social distancing and crowd management.

A district administration official said there would be a rush initially but things may get back to normal within a few days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
May 05, 2020 14:38 IST
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
May 05, 2020 13:05 IST
Delhi revises VAT rate to 30% on fuels making diesel and petrol costlier
May 05, 2020 12:44 IST

latest news

What is WHO Covid-19 ‘Solidarity Trial’? How will it be conducted in India
May 05, 2020 14:40 IST
Multiplex association urges film industry to release films in theatres
May 05, 2020 14:39 IST
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
May 05, 2020 14:38 IST
Guess the Gibberish creator on ‘Hey are field hers’
May 05, 2020 14:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.