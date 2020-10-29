Sections
In Covid crackdown, commuters without masks in Mumbai local trains to be fined

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday empowered the Government Railway Police (GRP) to collect fines from passengers travelling without masks onboard local trains and on the railway stations.

By Aroosa Ahmed, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Commuters travelling without masks on Mumbai’s suburban railway network will be fined Rs. 200 . (HT PHOTO)

Passengers travelling on Mumbai’s suburban railway network without masks will now have to pay fines as part of an exercise to stop the spread of Covid-19.

A fine of Rs. 200 and will be charged on the basis of Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) notification on fines for wearing spitting and not wearing masks. No date has been decided yet for enforcing the fines but they are likely to enforced from next week.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday empowered the Government Railway Police (GRP) to collect fines from passengers travelling without masks onboard local trains and on the railway stations.

A letter written by Abhay Yawalkar, director, disaster management to the GRP commissioner states that in order to avoid resurgence in the number of coronavirus cases it is imperative that all Covid related protocols are followed by commuters.



“One of the main protocols is wearing a facial mask all the time. The state powers the Government Railway Police to impose fines on commuters found to be travelling without masks in the local trains or inside the station premises. The fine will be in line with the circulated dated 9 September 2020 issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) or in line with any further circular issued by MCGM in this regard.” states the letter.

Meanwhile, the railways has decided to provide free masks to passengers to create awareness on the spread of coronavirus among railway passengers. Awareness campaigns on precautions and preventions to undertake while commuting will also be organised.

“Passengers found travelling without masks onboard trains will be given masks and informed about the virus spread.” said a senior Central Railway official.

