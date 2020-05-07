Sections
Home / India News / From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan

From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan

A senior government official told Hindustan Times that Doordarshan National, DD News, All India Radio and Kashir channels had been told to include these territories in its daily weather bulletins along with other places in the country.

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:00 IST

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Doordarshan’s weather bulletin will have forecasts for Mirpur and Muzaffarabad in Occupied Kashmir and Gilgit in Northern Areas. (REUTERS)

State-run broadcaster Doordarshan will start including weather forecasts for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Northern Areas from Friday, a move designed to deliver a daily message to Islamabad that it was holding on to these territories illegally.

A senior government official told Hindustan Times that Doordarshan National, DD News, All India Radio and Kashir channels had been told to include these territories in its daily weather bulletins along with other places in the country. Doordarshan’s Kashmir channel is telecast in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Doordarshan’s weather bulletin will have forecasts for Mirpur and Muzaffarabad in Occupied Kashmir and Gilgit in Northern Areas.

“The step will also be a constant reminder to the Imran Khan government and its few supporters that India will not allow Islamabad to take any steps to legitimise its illegal occupation,” said a senior government official.



The decision coincided with New Delhi’s strong protests this week over the order of Pakistan’s top court that provided for setting up a caretaker administration in Gilgit-Baltistan to hold fresh elections.

India claims the whole of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, including the Gilgit-Baltistan region, which was given near-provincial status by the Pakistan government in 2009.

Also Watch: ‘They want riots...’: PoK activist on Pakistan bid to hold Gilgit Baltistan polls

In January 2019, Pakistan’s top court had ruled that its powers extended to “Gilgit-Baltistan” provoking sharp protest from New Delhi, which declared “the so-called ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’, has been, is and shall remain an integral part of India”.

Last week, Pakistan’s Supreme Court went a step further and allowed the government to amend the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018 to set up a caretaker administration in the region to conduct fresh elections. The order was issued in response to a petition filed by the Imran Khan government.

Also Read: First CPEC and now China’s Covid-19: Gilgit-Baltistan’s growing woes | Opinion

On May 4, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a demarche, a formal diplomatic note, on a senior Pakistan diplomat stationed in the national capital.

New Delhi said neither Islamabad nor its judiciary had any locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it.

“India completely rejects such actions and continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Instead Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation,” the written protest read.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
May 07, 2020 22:00 IST
First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi
May 07, 2020 22:57 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Thane sees spurt in Covid cases; tally touches 560
May 07, 2020 23:01 IST
Desilting of Buddha Nullah delayed in Ludhiana
May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
South African first-class cricketer tests positive for novel coronavirus
May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
Two charged in London with Punjab-origin man’s murder
May 07, 2020 22:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.