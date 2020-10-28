Sections
Home / India News / In freak accident, Uttarakhand bank guard dies after gun goes off as bike rams him

In freak accident, Uttarakhand bank guard dies after gun goes off as bike rams him

Police have apprehended three men who were riding the bike that hit the bank guard.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 15:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Haldwani

Police said the bank guard died of excessive bleeding from his injury. (Representative Photo/Getty Images/)

In a freak accident, a bank security guard died after his gun went off as he fell following a collision with a bike while crossing a road on Tuesday, police said.

The bullet hit his leg. He was rushed to a hospital where he died late in the evening.

CM Rawat, inspector of Kashipur police station in US Nagar said the security guard of Central Bank of India was injured in an accidental firing from his own gun following an accident while crossing the road on Tuesday.

Rawat said the guard was identified as Virendra Rawat resident of Ramnagar in Nainital district. He was rushed to the government hospital by bank staff members.



“The guard was crossing the road in front of the bank when he was hit by a speeding bike. As he fell, his double-barrel gun hit the road and its strap entangled with the trigger and a bullet was fired. The bullet hit his leg,” Rawat said.

“We have apprehended three persons, who were on the bike that hit the guard,” he said.

Rajesh Bhatt, additional superintendent of police said the security guard died due to excessive bleeding at the hospital late Tuesday evening.

“His body has been sent for post-mortem,” he said.

