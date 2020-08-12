‘In haste to launch new projects’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at CM over another bridge fiasco

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed chief minister Nitish Kumar over the collapse of the approach path to the newly inaugurated Bangra Ghat Mahasetu bridge in Gopalganj. The collapse occurred earlier in the day as flow from Saran Dam increased following the damage to the dam.

Yadav’s acerbic remarks came as CM Nitish Kumar had inaugurated the bridge in Gopalganj through video conferencing earlier in the day. Yadav said that the chief minister is in haste to inaugurate projects.

“On one hand, the CM was inaugurating Bangra Ghat Mahasetu in Gopalganj, on the other hand, the approach path to the bridge collapsed. Same path had collapsed 12 days ago also. The CM is in a haste to inaugurate new projects, what if lives were lost in this collapse?” Yadav said.

This comes a month after Bihar opposition leaders took a dig at CM Kumar after a newly inaugurated bridge, constructed at the cost Rs 263.47 crore, collapsed within a month of its opening.

A portion of Sattarghat Bridge on Gandak River, that was inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar in June in Gopalganj, collapsed last month after water flow increased in the river due to heavy rainfall.

“Beware! If someone calls it Nitish ji’s corruption? 263 crores is just a show of good governance. Their rats alone consume alcohol worth this amount,” Yadav had tweeted.