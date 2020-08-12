Sections
Home / India News / ‘In haste to launch new projects’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at CM over another bridge fiasco

‘In haste to launch new projects’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at CM over another bridge fiasco

This comes a month after Bihar opposition leaders took a dig at CM Kumar after a newly inaugurated bridge, constructed at the cost Rs 263.47 crore, collapsed within a month of its opening.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 15:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed chief minister Nitish Kumar over the collapse of the approach path to the newly inaugurated Bangra Ghat Mahasetu bridge in Gopalganj. The collapse occurred earlier in the day as flow from Saran Dam increased following the damage to the dam.

Yadav’s acerbic remarks came as CM Nitish Kumar had inaugurated the bridge in Gopalganj through video conferencing earlier in the day. Yadav said that the chief minister is in haste to inaugurate projects.

“On one hand, the CM was inaugurating Bangra Ghat Mahasetu in Gopalganj, on the other hand, the approach path to the bridge collapsed. Same path had collapsed 12 days ago also. The CM is in a haste to inaugurate new projects, what if lives were lost in this collapse?” Yadav said.

 Also read: In poll-bound Bihar, it is advantage Nitish Kumar





This comes a month after Bihar opposition leaders took a dig at CM Kumar after a newly inaugurated bridge, constructed at the cost Rs 263.47 crore, collapsed within a month of its opening.



A portion of Sattarghat Bridge on Gandak River, that was inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar in June in Gopalganj, collapsed last month after water flow increased in the river due to heavy rainfall.

“Beware! If someone calls it Nitish ji’s corruption? 263 crores is just a show of good governance. Their rats alone consume alcohol worth this amount,” Yadav had tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Doc held for molesting patient in Shirur
Aug 12, 2020 17:24 IST
Paine, Kohli best captains in the world right now: Faiz Fazal
Aug 12, 2020 17:23 IST
Standardised care likely to equalise testicular cancer treatments: Study
Aug 12, 2020 17:22 IST
West Bengal: Tigress gives birth to three cubs at Bengal Safari in Siliguri
Aug 12, 2020 17:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.