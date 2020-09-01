Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
In highest single-day spike, Gujarat records 1,310 new Covid-19 cases

In highest single-day spike, Gujarat records 1,310 new Covid-19 cases

With 289 infection in the last 24 hours, Surat was among the worst-hit cities of Gujarat. It was followed by the commercial hub of the state, Ahmedabad with 159 cases, Rajkot with 125 cases and Vadodara which reported 121 cases.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 22:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The death toll in Gujarat has reached 3,036 after 14 new fresh fatalities. (HT file photo)

In record single-day spike so far, Gujarat reported 1,310 new cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, pushing the tally to more than 97,700, said the state health department.

The death toll has reached 3,036 after 14 new fresh fatalities. While 1,131 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. The number of total recovered patients in the state now stands at 78,913, it also said.

The recovery rate in Gujarat now is 80.73 per cent.

Of 14 deaths, Surat reported six, Ahmedabad four, Vadodara two, Gir Somnath and Jamnagar one each.

Meanwhile, as the Unlock 4 guidelines came into effect from today, some restrictions were eased in Gujarat.

As per latest relaxations, restaurants have been allowed to operate till 11 pm, with no time curbs on takeaway service. Restaurants were earlier allowed to operate till 10pm.

The time restriction on shop timings has also been removed. Earlier shops were allowed to remain open till 9pm.

The state government has also allowed gatherings of up to 100 people for social, educational, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political activities from September 21.

