In highest single-day spike, Telangana reports 169 new Covid-19 cases

Telangana on Friday reported 169 new Covid-19 cases, the highest-ever number of positive infections reported in a single day in the state since the outbreak of the coronavirus. With this, the southern state’s tally has risen to 2,425.

The state also reported four deaths, taking the overall toll due to Covid-19 to 71.

Telagana been witnessing a steep rise in the number of positive cases and deaths due to Covid-19 since lockdown 4.0 came into force on May 18. The number of deaths has gone up by 37 and the number of positive cases by 833 in the last 12 days.

In the last two days, as many as eight deaths and 286 positive cases were reported in the state.

According to the official bulletin released by the state medical and health department, out of 169 cases reported on Friday, 100 cases were that of local residents of Telangana, including 82 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, 14 in Ranga Reddy district and two each in Medak and Sangareddy districts. Five migrants and 64 deportees were also found Covid-19 positive.

The four deaths included a 53-year- old man suffering with Carcinoma Thyroid who died after being treated in hospital for a week, a 59-year- old man, suffering with Multiple Myeloma, who died after his admission in the hospital three day ago, a 62-year- old man suffering with Hemiplegia, who died after undergoing treatment for 13 days and a 60-year-old woman suffering from hypertension and associated co-morbidities, who had been hospitalised for five days.

The government attributed the rise in the number of cases to migrant workers and deportees or foreign evacuees returning from other countries.

So far, as many as 458 people have returned from abroad and they were quarantined in government centres in the state. Of them, 207 have tested positive for Covid-19.

Similarly, a large number of migrants have been returning from other states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Bihar. These migrants are being home quarantined and monitored by the district authorities. Till date, 180 migrants have tested positive for Covid-19 and are being treated, the bulletin said.

The state health department requested the people to inform the local authorities in case they identify any new persons and migrants who have newly arrived in the towns and villages.