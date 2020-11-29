Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / In Hyderabad, Amit Shah says ‘never called farmers’ protest politically motivated’

In Hyderabad, Amit Shah says ‘never called farmers’ protest politically motivated’

In Hyderabad, Amit Shah says ‘never called farmers’ protest politically motivated’

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 16:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Home minister Amit Shah speaks to mediapersons in Hyderabad BJP headquarters. (ANI/Twitter)

Union minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he has never termed the ongoing protests staged by agitating farmers in Delhi as politically motivated. Shah, who is in Hyderabad, to campaign for BJP ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections, was speaking to mediapersons at the Telangana BJP headquarters at Nampally.

Shah told ANI, “I never called the farmers’ protest politically motivated, neither am I calling it now.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Atal Bihari’s NDA had 33 parties, none found it unnatural’: Sena jabs BJP
Nov 29, 2020 14:28 IST
PM Modi to have drone killer as part of his security detail
Nov 29, 2020 14:33 IST
Farmer unions reject Centre’s offer of early talks to resolve deadlock over farm laws
Nov 29, 2020 14:12 IST
‘Amit Shah can go to Hyderabad but...’: Surjewala on farmers’ protest
Nov 29, 2020 14:55 IST

latest news

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live: Hazlewood jolts India with Kohli’s wicket
Nov 29, 2020 16:16 IST
Jacqueline announces wrap on Dharamshala schedule of Bhoot Police
Nov 29, 2020 16:10 IST
US second biggest FDI source for India during Apr-Sep 2020
Nov 29, 2020 16:09 IST
Joe Biden’s team eyes environmental justice champion Ali for White House Council
Nov 29, 2020 16:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.