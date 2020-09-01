In Hyderabad, people flout social distancing norms to participate in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

Around 5,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in the Hussain Sagar Lake and other water bodies in the city where elaborate arrangements had been made. (HT PHOTO.)

Thousands of people took part in the immersion of Ganesh idols on Tuesday, concluding the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, but many of the devotees hardly cared for Covid-19 norms.

Unlike in the past, in which huge crowds of people used to take part in the centralised procession of Ganesh idols to Hussain Sagar Lake in the city, various Ganesh Chaturthi festival committees took out their own procession of idols in which people took part in large numbers. Individuals also brought the idols in private vehicles.

Though the turnout was comparatively less due to the Covid-19 threat, people did not follow any social distancing norms. At many places, young men were dancing together to the music without maintaining any distance. Some people wore facial masks, but many others were found without any such precautions.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said around 50 cranes were installed at Hussain Sagar Lake to facilitate the immersion process. Barricades were erected to close down the road at important places for smooth flow of vehicles towards the lake, he said.

The Shobha Yatra (grand immersion procession) of the Balapur Ganesh idol commenced in the morning and concluded in the evening. The crowds were far less compared to last year.

The famous Khairatabad Ganesh idol, which was just nine-foot in size compared to 60 feet last year, was also immersed in the Hussain Sagar Lake in the evening.

The police commissioner said the immersion of Ganesha idols was peaceful. Tight security arrangements were made and around 15,000 personnel deployed in the city.

“Citizens are cooperating with the police and administration in ensuring an incident-free immersion and all wings of the city police are monitoring the programme. The immersion process will conclude by the early hours of Wednesday,” he said.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi Youth and other organisations decided not to arrange any prasadam distribution programmes and to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines.