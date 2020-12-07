Sections
Home / India News / In jail, BSP lawmaker Atul Rai booked for defaming woman complainant

In jail, BSP lawmaker Atul Rai booked for defaming woman complainant

Atul Rai is presently in jail in connection with the rape case against the complainant.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 13:12 IST

By Sudhir Kumar, Hindustan Times Varanasi

File photo of BSP MP Atul Rai. (HT)

A woman who had filed a rape case against BSP MP Atul Rai in 2019 registered another case against him and his close associate Sudhir Singh on Sunday for maligning her image through propaganda on social media.

Mahesh Pandey, station officer, Lanka police station, said a case had been registered under sections of IT Act against the accused.

Rai is presently in jail in connection with the rape case against the complainant. He had surrendered in a Varanasi court in June 2019.

A police official said that the woman claimed ever since she filed the case against Rai last year, people of Mukhtar Ansari gang and Atul Rai have been harassing her and her family and made their lives difficult.



The woman also named Rai’s close associate Sudhir Singh for cooking up a story against her and labelling her as a blackmailer.

She alleged that Singh also circulated the story on social media. She also claimed that on Rai’s behest Singh was running a vicious propaganda against her and Satyamprakash Rai, a witness in the rape case. She alleged that her mother and younger brother took ill after hearing the propaganda against her, the police said.

The crime branch is investigating the case.

