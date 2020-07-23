Sections
Home / India News / In Karnataka, 70% quota for locals in projects

In Karnataka, 70% quota for locals in projects

Bengaluru Karnataka on Thursday approved a new five-year industrial policy that reserved 70% jobs in all new industrial projects for local residents, becoming the latest in a...

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 23:50 IST

By Venkatesha Babu,

Bengaluru Karnataka on Thursday approved a new five-year industrial policy that reserved 70% jobs in all new industrial projects for local residents, becoming the latest in a clutch of state governments to move towards policies guaranteeing employment for local population.

State industries minister Jagadish Shettar said the policy aimed to attract investments worth ~5 lakh crore and create employment opportunities for two million people. “With the new policy, the state is aiming at an industrial growth rate of 10 percent per annum, even as we are looking at promoting industrial activity in tier 2 and tier 3 cities outside of Bangalore. The new policy will ensure a well balanced, sustainable and inclusive industrial development in the state.”

In recent years, states such as Andhra Pradesh, Harayana, and Goa have announced similar policies that reserved employment opportunities for local residents. “All new industrial projects shall create maximum possible direct employment opportunities with a minimum employment of 70 per cent to Kannadigas on an overall basis and 100 per cent in case of Group D employees,” the 2020-2025 industrial policy read.

Policy also aimed to ensure that Karnataka reached the third position among states in merchandise exports over the next five years, Shettar said. It also provides for an amendment to the Factories Act 1948 to allow women to work during night shifts as well as allow overtime to be extended to 125 hours per quarter. For medium, large and mega enterprises, the investment promotion subsidy based on turnover would range from 1.75% to 25% for a period of 5-10 years. It also allows the development of private industrial parks. “Our aim is to emerge as a global leader in advanced manufacturing, research and development, Innovation, and to create an ecosystem for an inclusive, balanced, and sustainable development.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4 of family held for woman’s murder in Boisar
Jul 24, 2020 00:50 IST
India facilitating visa requests of Afghanistan’s Hindu and Sikh minorities
Jul 24, 2020 00:52 IST
Seamless travel: MMRDA invites bids for common mobility phone app
Jul 24, 2020 00:46 IST
PGIMER to build repository of health records, patient data
Jul 24, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.