Sections
Home / India News / In Karnataka, CM Yediyurappa orders probe into suicide of Covid warrior

In Karnataka, CM Yediyurappa orders probe into suicide of Covid warrior

The doctor was allegedly under intense work pressure in spite of not taking a day off for the last six months due to Covid-19 related work, according to colleagues and family members.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:30 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Dr Nagendra had died by suicide at his residence in Alanhalli of Najangud taluk on Thursday night. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday ordered an inquiry into the suicide of Dr SR Nagendra, a taluk health officer of Nanjangud in Mysore district. The probe was ordered after the Karnataka Employees Union claimed that the health officer was facing work pressure and mental harassment from the Zilla Panchayat CEO P K Mishra.

The doctor was allegedly under intense work pressure in spite of not taking a day off for the last six months due to Covid-19 related work, according to colleagues and family members. Dr Nagendra had died by suicide at his residence in Alanhalli of Najangud taluk on Thursday night.

Physicians, nurses, other ancillary health workers, and Covid warriors had gone on a flash strike demanding justice for Dr Nagendra and action against his superiors. KPCC president DK Shivakumar had also hit out at the state government and alleged that a cover-up was being done in the death of a Covid warrior.

The CM in his order said that the probe would be headed by the Mysore regional commissioner and a report would be submitted within seven days. He also announced a sum of Rs 50 lakh to Dr Nagendra’s family as well as a government job to his wife Anitha. The strike by the health workers was withdrawn after the announcement of the probe.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Zack Snyder shares another glimpse of his Justice League cut. Watch
Aug 21, 2020 21:31 IST
ED asks Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister about missing funds: Officials
Aug 21, 2020 21:31 IST
Neil McKenzie steps down as Bangladesh batting coach
Aug 21, 2020 21:30 IST
Sonakshi Sinha files FIR against cyber bullies, one arrested
Aug 21, 2020 21:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.