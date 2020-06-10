In Karnataka, Congress to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in

Speaking at a media conference in Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar, the new state Congress president, said that they had taken a verbal approval of the police commissioner for the event which was planned for June 14. (Photo @DKShivakumar)

The Karnataka Congress on Wednesday said it would approach the court after the state government, a day earlier, had rejected its request for permission to hold an event for swearing in ceremony of the new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

Speaking at a media conference in Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar, the new state Congress president, said that they had taken a verbal approval of the police commissioner for the event which was planned for June 14.

“Earlier, it had been postponed twice on May 31 and June 7. We had reserved 7,800 different locations across the state apart from 3,500 other places for Congress workers to participate in the ‘Pratijna Dina’ (oath day). Despite clearly saying that only 150 people will assemble in the KPCC office itself, permission has been denied. I am surprised at the vendetta politics unleashed by CM Yediyurappa,” said Shivakumar.

The Congress high command had named Shivakumar as the new chief of the Karnataka unit on March 11 after incumbent Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned in December 2019 taking moral responsibility for the poor show in by-elections. Since then, the Congress has been trying to hold an event for Shivakumar.

Pointing out that BJP leaders in the state were participating in events where thousands have participated, Shivakumar questioned why there was no action against them and accused the government of double standards towards the opposition.

“BJP leaders in West Bengal and Bihar were holding mega rallies and asked if the law was different for different political parties?” Shivakumar said.

Underscoring that he would continue to tour the state and meet people, Shivakumar said his party would explore the legal options available to hold the event.