In Karnataka, hotels, gyms and golf courses likely to open after May 17: Govt

In Karnataka, hotels, gyms and golf courses likely to open after May 17: Govt

Updated: May 13, 2020 20:35 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has welcomed the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Modi and the Finance Minister on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO.)

In an indication that further lockdown relaxations are in the offing in Karnataka post-May 17, the state’s tourism minister C T Ravi said that hotels, gyms, fitness centres and golf courses will be allowed to open to boost economic activities in the state. The minister said that he had held discussions with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about the relaxations.

“The CM has said that permission would be given subject to any further Central notifications in this regard. Opening hotels would help revive the tourism industry. Also, all of those sectors have said that they will follow the necessary social distancing norms and other regulations required,” the minister said.

He pointed out that tourism was a major contributor to the state’s GDP with nearly 35 lakh people employed in the sector and therefore a ‘survival and revival’ plan was on the cards for it and added the initial focus would be on local tourism.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa welcomed the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister saying, “The 3 lakh crore aid for MSMEs would be a boon to the economic revival of industries and labourers.”



On Wednesday, six more ‘Shramik Special’ trains carrying nearly 9000 migrant workers left from various railway stations in Karnataka, including Bangalore, Mangalore and Hubballi. These trains are going to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar taking migrant labourers back home.

