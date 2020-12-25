In last 2 weeks, 43 people have returned to Odisha from UK

The sample of the 34-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 has been sent to NIV Pune for genome sequencing. (HT PHOTO.)

A day after a 34-year-old man from Bhubaneswar tested Covid-19 positive 5 days after returning from UK, the Odisha government on Thursday said 43 people of the state with travel history to United Kingdom have come back to Odisha in the last 17 days.

Additional chief secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra said of the 43 UK returnees, 21 went to Bhubaneswar, one to Khurda, five to Cuttack, three each to Koraput and Berhampur and two each to Nayagarh and Nabarangpur, one each to Jajpur, Rajgangpur, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur and Sakhigopal towns.

“Please carry out intense surveillance, contact tracing, RT-PCR test of all the passengers from the UK and the people who came in contact with them to prevent the spread of the mutated Covid-19 virus in the state. The mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2 reported from the UK has higher transmission capacity as compared to the earlier strains,” said Mohapatra in his letter to district collectors and municipal authorities.

Meanwhile, the sample of the 34-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 has been sent to NIV Pune for genome sequencing.