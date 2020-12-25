Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / In last 2 weeks, 43 people have returned to Odisha from UK

In last 2 weeks, 43 people have returned to Odisha from UK

Additional chief secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra said of the 43 UK returnees, 21 went to Bhubaneswar, one to Khurda, five to Cuttack, three each to Koraput and Berhampur and two each to Nayagarh and Nabarangpur, one each to Jajpur, Rajgangpur, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur and Sakhigopal towns.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 01:22 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The sample of the 34-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 has been sent to NIV Pune for genome sequencing. (HT PHOTO.)

A day after a 34-year-old man from Bhubaneswar tested Covid-19 positive 5 days after returning from UK, the Odisha government on Thursday said 43 people of the state with travel history to United Kingdom have come back to Odisha in the last 17 days.

Additional chief secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra said of the 43 UK returnees, 21 went to Bhubaneswar, one to Khurda, five to Cuttack, three each to Koraput and Berhampur and two each to Nayagarh and Nabarangpur, one each to Jajpur, Rajgangpur, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur and Sakhigopal towns.

“Please carry out intense surveillance, contact tracing, RT-PCR test of all the passengers from the UK and the people who came in contact with them to prevent the spread of the mutated Covid-19 virus in the state. The mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2 reported from the UK has higher transmission capacity as compared to the earlier strains,” said Mohapatra in his letter to district collectors and municipal authorities.

Meanwhile, the sample of the 34-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 has been sent to NIV Pune for genome sequencing.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India calls for holding early talks on LAC
by HT Correspondent
‘Till lotus blooms’: Suvendu Adhikari says won’t sleep till BJP wins Bengal
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
by HT Correspondent
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Maharashtra tweaks quarantine rules for fliers on watchlist
by Faisal Malik
HC refuses to interfere with centre’s move to make isi mark on toys a must
by Kanchan Chaudhari
Man plays song on keyboard while juggling tennis balls. Video may amaze you
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
Mumbai court to MNS: Don’t obstruct Amazon’s business activities
by Charul Shah
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.