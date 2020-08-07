Sections
Home / India News / In latest attack on Congress, BJP chief Nadda highlights pact with China

In latest attack on Congress, BJP chief Nadda highlights pact with China

Amid India-China face-off on Line of Actual Control, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking NIA probe into the 2008 agreement.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 14:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda has been attacking the Congress party any its chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the recent days. (PTI File Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda launched another scathing attack on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul.

He cited a petition filed against the Congress party over the issue in the Supreme Court.

“Even the SC is surprised at the MoU signed by the Congress party with the Chinese Gov... Mrs Gandhi & her son, who led the signing, must explain. Does this explain donations to RGF and opening Indian market for the Chinese in return, which affected Indian businesses?” Nadda said in his tweet. He also attached a screenshot of a news article which talked about compromise in the deal.

 



The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Congress and the Communist Party of China in 2008.

“How can a political party enter into an agreement with China. It is unheard in law,” the bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde remarked.

It the petitioners to approach the high court first before moving the Supreme Court. The petitioners subsequently proceeded to withdraw the petition.

Amid India-China face-off on Line of Actual Control (LAC), a PIL was filed in the top court seeking NIA probe into the 2008 agreement.

“Despite of having a hostile relation with China, Respondent No 1 (Congress) had signed an agreement when it was running a coalition government and hidden the facts and details of the agreement from the country,” the PIL alleged.

“The petitioners firmly believe that the nation’s security cannot and shouldn’t be compromised by any one,” the plea had said.

The said agreement was signed between Congress and Communist Party of China in Beijing for exchanging high-level information and co-operation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi to inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra on Saturday; interact with students
Aug 07, 2020 15:10 IST
Britain braces for record-breaking high temperatures, heatwave at weekend
Aug 07, 2020 15:08 IST
Dori Tutt Gaiyaan: Janhvi shared video for new Gunjan Saxena song
Aug 07, 2020 15:10 IST
Sunny takes kids for fire safety session with husband Daniel
Aug 07, 2020 15:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.