In latest attack on govt, Rahul Gandhi highlights NPAs, says was ridiculed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a meeting of the Opposition parties in May. (PTI File Photoecono)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that large companies are under severe stress in India and banks are in distress. He targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for ridiculing him for warning about all this months ago.

“Small & medium enterprises stand destroyed. Large companies are under severe stress. Banks are in distress. I stated months ago that an economic tsunami was coming and was ridiculed by BJP and the Media for warning the country about the truth,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

He also attached a news report which claimed that the non-performing assets (NPAs) in the country will increase.

The former Congress president had attacked the BJP on Tuesday too by accusing the government led by it of economic mismanagement. “India’s economic mismanagement is a tragedy that is going to destroy millions of families. It will no longer be accepted silently,” he had tweeted yesterday.

He tagged a report with his tweet that claimed that India’s economic growth is likely to contract 4.5 per cent in 2020-21 due to Covid-19.

Gandhi has been leading his party’s sharp criticism of the central government over a host of issues, including the June 15 standoff between the Indian and Chinese soldiers. He has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement at all-party meeting and questioned the government’s stand on China.

On Monday, BJP chief JP Nadda had attacked the Congress leader for “not attending a single meeting” of the Parliament’s standing committee on defence and accused him of trying to “demoralise” the nation.

Nadda also said that the Congress leader does everything that a responsible opposition member should not do.