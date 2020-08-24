In less than 3 weeks after launch, Central Railway increases Kisan Rail’s frequency

The Central Railway has increased the frequency of the Kisan Rail train following good response after the service was launched for faster transportation of perishable farm produce.

The first Kisan Rail train for transportation of perishable goods with refrigerated coaches to assist farmers aimed at ensuring a fast transportation of agricultural produce across the country was flagged off on August 7 from Deolali in Maharashtra to Danapur in Bihar.

The train which was launched as a weekly one, will now be operated biweekly.

The train on one its third operation transported 235.44 tonnes of produce including pomegranate, lemon, cauliflower, garlic and eggs.

The train will now be operated twice a week and will also be operated from Sangola in Solapur district in Maharashtra to Muzaffarpur in Bihar through Manmad in Maharashtra.

“The train has got a good response from farmers and is being operated with assurance of faster and cheaper transportation, providing a seamless supply chain and preventing the destruction of perishable farm produce that will lead to the increase the income of farmers. Prior to Kisan Rail the farmers depended largely on road transport.” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.