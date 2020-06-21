Sections
'Inappropriate content': Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services

Nitish Kumar said the streaming services have content that are not censored and subscribers easily get access to content that are high on violence, sex and obscenity that negatively impacts the minds of the viewers.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 21:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wants streaming services to brought under censorship to prevent vieweres from accessing “inappropriate content.” (HT PHOTO)

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that streaming services airing serials, films and movies through the internet should be brought under censorship so that viewers do not get access to “inappropriate content”.

In his letter, Kumar said the streaming services have content that are not censored and subscribers easily get access to content that are high on violence, sex and obscenity that negatively impacts the minds of the viewers, especially children. He said airing of such content was not good for viewing for long duration and was already creating societal problems including crime against women and children.

The chief minister also referred to the demand for ban on pornographic websites and other inappropriate content on the internet because it was adversely affecting the mental health of youths and leading to crime against women and children.

“The streaming services are cheaper than Direct to Home (DTH) and cable services, a reason why it has become more popular among consumers. As there is less clarity on legal provisions binding on the content aired through streaming services, uncensored stuff is getting aired without much advertisements in such programmes,” the CM said.



Kumar said the Centre must take steps to bring all programmes that are streamed under the ambit of certification as per Cinematograph Act-1962 and also make necessary legal provisions so that those making inappropriate content and airing them should be punished.

“There is immediate need to categorise the production and airing of such inappropriate content through streaming services as an offence so that it could be checked. I urge the PM to look into the matter,” Kumar said in the letter.

