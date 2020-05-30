Sections
Home / India News / In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended

In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended

International air travel which has been suspended in India from the last week of March to curb the spread of the coronavirus will still not be allowed, according to the latest guidelines till a new date is announced.

Updated: May 30, 2020 20:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement. (VIPIN KUMAR/HT PHOTO.)

The Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till June 30 in containment zones and added that essential economic activities would be permitted in a staggered manner outside those zones. International air travel and operation of Metro Rail in various states, however, will not be permitted till further notice.

In Phase III, according to the government order, dates for their opening will be decided based on an assessment of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

International air travel which has been suspended in India from the last week of March to curb the spread of the coronavirus will still not be allowed, according to the latest guidelines till a new date is announced.

ALSO READ| Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains



According to the guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement. Metro services will also remain suspended in other states which have the public transport facility.



The latest guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will focus on resumption of economic activities.

As far as the movement of people is concerned, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. No separate permissions or approval or any kind of e-permit will be required for such movement from one state to the other.

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi expected to give glimpses of ‘Lockdown 5.0’ on Sunday

But, if a state or Union Territory, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate movement of people, it has to give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such travel and also related protocol that needs to be followed.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak, was scheduled to end tomorrow on May 31.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The 10 big takeaways from Centre’s ‘Unlock 1’ relaxations
May 30, 2020 20:37 IST
Spectator by Seema Goswami: Cover story
May 30, 2020 20:36 IST
How Covid-19 invisibilises concerns of women, girls
May 30, 2020 20:34 IST
Night curfew outside containment zones to remain, but for lesser duration
May 30, 2020 20:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.