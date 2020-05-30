In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended

Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement. (VIPIN KUMAR/HT PHOTO.)

The Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till June 30 in containment zones and added that essential economic activities would be permitted in a staggered manner outside those zones. International air travel and operation of Metro Rail in various states, however, will not be permitted till further notice.

In Phase III, according to the government order, dates for their opening will be decided based on an assessment of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

International air travel which has been suspended in India from the last week of March to curb the spread of the coronavirus will still not be allowed, according to the latest guidelines till a new date is announced.

According to the guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement. Metro services will also remain suspended in other states which have the public transport facility.

The latest guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will focus on resumption of economic activities.

As far as the movement of people is concerned, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. No separate permissions or approval or any kind of e-permit will be required for such movement from one state to the other.

But, if a state or Union Territory, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate movement of people, it has to give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such travel and also related protocol that needs to be followed.

The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak, was scheduled to end tomorrow on May 31.