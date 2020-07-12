Sections
In lockdown unlock guidelines for UP, markets to remain open from Monday to Friday

In lockdown unlock guidelines for UP, markets to remain open from Monday to Friday

The marketplaces will be shut over the weekend for the purpose of sanitisation, the state government release read.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 15:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued fresh unlock guidelines for the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in the state which will be applicable across the state from Monday. As per the guidelines, all markets will be allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday while the sanitisation process will be carried out over the weekends.

Factory operations, movement of goods and vehicles carrying essential commodities will be permitted and other economic activities will continue.

The chief minister has directed the administration to be on an alert with respect to the Covid-19 situation in Kanpur, Varanasi, Balia, Kushinagar and Deoria.

