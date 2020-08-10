Sections
Home / India News / In Madhya Pradesh, another minister in Chouhan cabinet tests positive for Covid-19

In Madhya Pradesh, another minister in Chouhan cabinet tests positive for Covid-19

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is home quarantined after recovery from the disease, his ministerial colleagues, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia and several BJP and Congress leaders wished the minister speedy recovery in their messages.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 00:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang’s message through his social media post read that he had tested Covid-19 positive. (TWITTER.)

Another minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, as per Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang’s message through his social media post.

With another minister testing positive Chouhan’s cabinet has seen five ministers being infected with the disease since July 22.

Vishvas Sarang’s message reads, “My second Covid-19 test report has come back positive. I am under home isolation since the first test report came negative. My request to you all is whoever came in contact with me should go for a Covid-19 test.”

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is home quarantined after recovery from the disease, his ministerial colleagues, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia and several BJP and Congress leaders wished the minister speedy recovery in their messages.



The first of the ministers who tested positive for Covid-19 made it public on July 22 night, the day when he had attended the state cabinet meeting. The minister along with chief minister, state BJP president VD Sharma and state BJP general secretary (organisation) had gone to Lucknow on July 21 to attend the funeral of then governor of MP Lalji Tandon. As happened later, all the four including the CM and the state president were infected by the disease one after another.

The number of deaths of Covid-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh so far since the outbreak of the pandemic has come close to 1000. The death toll rose to 996 with the death of as many as 19 Covid-19 patients reported in the past 24 hours from across the state, as per the health department’s bulletin released on Sunday night.

As per the bulletin, the tally of Covid-19 patients in the state rose to 39,025 with 868 new Covid-19 patients reported in the past 24 hours across the state. So far, 29,020 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals while the number of active cases as on Sunday night stood at 9009.

As far as Covid-19 tests are concerned 17,020 tests were conducted on Sunday and the positivity rate was 5.1%.

CM TO DONATE PLASMA

The CM has announced that he would donate his plasma for plasma therapy of Covid-19 patients, as per a communique.

He also underlined the need for treatment audit along with the death audit with respect to Covid-19 patients.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Seven booked for duping bank of ₹1.18 crore
Aug 10, 2020 01:04 IST
Malad man arrested for making obscene calls to corporate firms
Aug 10, 2020 01:04 IST
Shivaji statue row: Sena stages protest in Kalyan
Aug 10, 2020 01:03 IST
Shivaji statue row: Lead agitation in Belgaum, Raut dares Fadnavis
Aug 10, 2020 01:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.