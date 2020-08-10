In Madhya Pradesh, another minister in Chouhan cabinet tests positive for Covid-19

Another minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, as per Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang’s message through his social media post.

With another minister testing positive Chouhan’s cabinet has seen five ministers being infected with the disease since July 22.

Vishvas Sarang’s message reads, “My second Covid-19 test report has come back positive. I am under home isolation since the first test report came negative. My request to you all is whoever came in contact with me should go for a Covid-19 test.”

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is home quarantined after recovery from the disease, his ministerial colleagues, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia and several BJP and Congress leaders wished the minister speedy recovery in their messages.

The first of the ministers who tested positive for Covid-19 made it public on July 22 night, the day when he had attended the state cabinet meeting. The minister along with chief minister, state BJP president VD Sharma and state BJP general secretary (organisation) had gone to Lucknow on July 21 to attend the funeral of then governor of MP Lalji Tandon. As happened later, all the four including the CM and the state president were infected by the disease one after another.

The number of deaths of Covid-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh so far since the outbreak of the pandemic has come close to 1000. The death toll rose to 996 with the death of as many as 19 Covid-19 patients reported in the past 24 hours from across the state, as per the health department’s bulletin released on Sunday night.

As per the bulletin, the tally of Covid-19 patients in the state rose to 39,025 with 868 new Covid-19 patients reported in the past 24 hours across the state. So far, 29,020 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals while the number of active cases as on Sunday night stood at 9009.

As far as Covid-19 tests are concerned 17,020 tests were conducted on Sunday and the positivity rate was 5.1%.

CM TO DONATE PLASMA

The CM has announced that he would donate his plasma for plasma therapy of Covid-19 patients, as per a communique.

He also underlined the need for treatment audit along with the death audit with respect to Covid-19 patients.